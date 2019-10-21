Netflix proposes $2B offering of senior notes, shares down 1% premarket

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) intends to offer ~$2B of U.S. dollar denominated and euro denominated senior unsecured notes in two series through an offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers.

The interest rate, redemption provisions, maturity date and other terms of each series of Notes yet to be determined.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.