Halliburton's Q3 revenues slide 10% on weak North America shale demand

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -1.2% pre-market after Q3 earnings match Wall Street estimates but revenues fall by a sharper than expected 10% Y/Y to $5.55B, as oilfield services providers cope with weak demand from shale oil producers in North America.

HAL says revenue from North America, which accounts for more than half its total, tumbled 21% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q, primarily due to lower pressure pumping activity and pricing.

Q3 international revenue improved 10% Y/Y but came in flat Q/Q at $2.6B, highlighted by increased cementing activity in the Eastern Hemisphere and activity increases in Argentina.

Q3 completion and production revenue sank 16% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q to $3.51B, missing expectations of $3.66B, and drilling and evaluation revenue rose 2% Y/Y but fell 4% Q/Q to $2.04B and missed consensus of $2.15B.

HAL's results "bring into crystal-clear focus the speed with which North America land well construction and completion activity eroded during course of Q3," Tudor Pickering Holt analysts write.

Rival Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported similar difficulties in North America, saying last Friday it had recorded a $1.58B goodwill impairment charge related to its North American pressure pumping business.