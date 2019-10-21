Charles River Laboratories to announces senior notes offering

Charles River Laboratories (CRL -1.8% ) to offer $500M senior notes due 2028; net proceeds are expected to be used to prepay a portion of its term loan facility under its senior credit facilities.

Additionally, the Company is seeking to amend its revolving credit facility under its existing $2.3B senior credit facilities to increase lender commitments thereunder from $1.55B to $2.05B.

CRL announces interim Q3 results and sees sales between $665M-$670M as compared to consensus of $677.72M.

Estimates operating income of $89.5-93M