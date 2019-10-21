HP Enterprise +3.8% amid BofA double upgrade

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 3.8% after a two-notch upgrade at BofA to Buy, from Underperform.

The firm sees several trends improving, including free cash flow, stable earnings and strong capital returns, and it expects a positive mix shift and margin improvements as HPE strategically targets higher-growth parts of the market.

It raised its price target to $19 from $13, now implying 19.3% upside.

Other sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average, while HPE has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.