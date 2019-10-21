NN announces initiatives to reduce expenses and improve cash flow
- NN (NNBR -0.8%) announces cost reduction and cash savings initiatives that are expected to produce ~$32M in annualized cash savings
- Initiatives include streamlining facilities and reducing overall SG&A costs, which are expected to save ~$10M per year; elimination of the quarterly dividend, saving ~$12M per year; and a reduction in capital expenditures resulting in annual saving of $10M
- The Company expects these cost reductions to be fully realized by Q2 2020.
In addition to these initiatives, NN announced that it plans to refinance its existing senior credit facilities to extend the tenor of its capital structure and provide additional liquidity to allow the Company; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and J.P. Morgan are serving as joint lead arrangers on the refinancing.