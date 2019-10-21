Old National jumps 4.7% after Q3 beats

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) advances 4.7% after Q3 EPS of 41 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 34 cents.

EPS compares with 36 cents in Q2 and 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees commercial loan production staying strong, net interest margin under pressure given anticipated rate cuts, and yield curve dynamics remaining challenging.

Q3 net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $156.3M rises from $155.2M in Q2 and falls from $158.5M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin (FTE) of 3.57% narrows by 9 basis points from 3.66% in Q2.

Q3-end total loans of $12.076B rises from $12.085B at June 30, 2019; commercial loan production was $680M in the quarter with a period-end pipeline of $2.0B.

Period-end total deposits of $14.448B increased by $85.3M during Q3.

Q3 adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.16% improves from 16.41% in Q2.

Q3 adjusted efficiency ratio of 55.26% improves from 57.52% in Q2 and 58.67% in Q3 2018.

