AMD +2% as Morgan Stanley sees market gains

Morgan Stanley raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) target by $2 to $32, citing the company's "remarkable position" to grow its market share against both Intel (INTC +0.4% ) and Nvidia (NVDA +1.4% ).

The company is "likely to gain share in every segment next year" while spending less on R&D, according to analyst Joseph Moore.

The firm sees new opportunities for AMD in IP licensing, semi-custom solutions, cloud gaming, and supercomputers.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating, seeing next year's expectations as "a high bar." The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.