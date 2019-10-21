Humana teams up with Microsoft to improve health outcomes

Humana (HUM -0.3% ) inks a seven-year agreement with Microsoft aimed at improving health outcomes and simplifying healthcare experiences for Humana members.

The health insurer will leverage the tech giant's Azure cloud, Azure AI and Microsoft 365 collaboration technologies to develop predictive solutions and intelligent automation to improve the care of members by providing care teams with real-time access to information via the cloud. It says doctors will be empowered to deliver personalized proactive healthcare by virtue of a holistic view of their patients, ensuring preventive care, keeping up with medication schedules and refills, and offering perspective on social barriers to health, such as food insecurity, loneliness and social isolation.

As the first step, Humana will modernize its technology platforms and aggregate data on Azure.

Financial terms are not disclosed.