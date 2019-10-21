Arcos Dorados rallies after BAML upgrade

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifts Arcos Dorados (ARCO +7.8% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view the company's Brazilian operating strength is likely to more than offset Argentine devaluation and recession.

"Gains appear to be driven by building momentum at ARCO’s Experience of the Future re-imagings, offering improved WiFi, graphic digital media and menu boards, self-order kiosks, and updates of client-facing store elements. This year ARCO is on pace to nearly double its EOTF base in Brazil to +400, and we look for strong returns to accelerate the rollout more broadly," notes the firm.

BAML assigns a price objective of $10 to ARCO.