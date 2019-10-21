Yandex +9.1% amid easing of foreign-ownership draft law

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has jumped 9.1% in Nasdaq trading on the prospect that Russia might ease a draft law limiting foreign ownership in tech.

Draft legislation had looked to limit foreign ownership in "significant information resources" to 20%, but over the weekend the government has proposed to boost that limit to one share under 50%.

Yandex is seen as particularly vulnerable to the legislation since its top investors include a number of foreign interests.

The company reports earnings before the open on Friday; it's expected to post EPS of $0.36 on revenues of $697.2M.