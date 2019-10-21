Ecopetrol acquires 30% of the Gato do Mato discovery in Brazil's Pre-Salt

Ecopetrol's (EC -0.9% ) subsidiary Ecopetrol Óleo e Gás do Brasil agrees to acquire 30% of interests, rights and obligations in two areas corresponding to the BM-S-54 Concession Agreement and Sul de Gato do Mato Shared Production Agreement, located offshore in Brazil's Santos basin, from Shell Brasil Petróleo.

Under this agreement, Shell will reduce its stake from 80% to 50% and continue as operator, while Total will retain the remaining 20%.

According to Ecopetrol's estimates, the company could incorporate ~90M barrels of crude in contingent resources as of 2020, as well as its share of production could total ~20,000 bbls/day of crude in 2025.