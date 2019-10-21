U.S. may extend Chevron's Venezuela waiver - Bloomberg

The Trump administration is considering an extension of Chevron's (CVX +1.2% ) waiver to operate in Venezuela, although with greater limitations, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.

The 90-day sanctions reprieve would allow CVX to continue its role as the last major U.S. oil producer in the country beyond the Oct. 25 expiration date, even as the U.S. government continues to advance its "maximum pressure strategy" to further limit Venezuela's crude production, according to the report.

"We are a positive presence in Venezuela, and we are hopeful that General License 8C is renewed so that we can continue operations in the country for the long-term," CVX said following the report. "We have dedicated investments and a large work force who are dependent on our presence."