Phase one deal with China doesn't have to be in November, Ross says

The phase one trade deal with China "has to be the right deal and it doesn't have to be in November," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Fox Business Network.

When asked if the U.S. and China are basically in the same place as they were before the September trade meetings, Ross said, "I think we're in a better place...Remember, for a while there was not talk."

Issues in the phase one agreement mostly deal with China increasing agricultural purchases and opening up the financial industry to U.S. companies (which the country had started doing before the trade negotiations).

Phases "two and three are really where the meat is," Ross said, referring to issues dealing with structural reform in China and enforcement mechanisms.

Ross also sees the potential for a quick trade deal with the U.K. after the country exits the European Union.

"We've made very clear to Boris Johnson and the others there, we're happy to do a deal very quickly with the U.K.," he said. "The issues between U.S. and U.K. are far smaller than the issues between either of us and the EU."

