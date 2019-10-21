Petra Diamonds revenue falls on lower prices and sales volume

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDMDF) Q1 revenue sank sharply as sales and prices fell, despite production edging higher.

Diamond production rose 0.9% to 1.08M, however sales fell 3.7% to 603,626 carats, and prices were 4% lower; revenue was down 23% Y/Y to $61.6M.

The company says that it is on track to achieve full year production target of ~3.8M carats.

"The diamond market remains challenging, however we will benefit from the sale of the exceptional 20.08 carat Type II blue diamond from Cullinan recovered at the end of the quarter," Duffy added. "The implementation of Project 2022 is now under way, targeting $150M - $200M free cashflow over the next three years. We are expecting benefits to be realized from the second half of 2020 and will provide regular updates on our progress."

