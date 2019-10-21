Johnson's new vote on Brexit thwarted
- U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow rejected the Boris Johnson's government bid to try to win approval in Parliament for the exit agreement Johnson secured last week in Brussels.
- Bercow ruled that a second vote on Johnson's Brexit deal can't take place on Monday, citing a parliamentary rule dating to 1604 that prevents the government from repeatedly asking for votes on the same motion.
- On Sunday, ministers said the government has enough support in Parliament to get the Brexit deal ratified.
