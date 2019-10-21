Range Resources announces asset sales, $100M stock buyback program

Range Resources (RRC +1.2% ) unveils several deals it says demonstrate "continued success in enhancing balance sheet strength through debt reduction and the expansion of available liquidity."

RRC says it sold an additional 0.5% proportionately reduced overriding royalty interest applied to 350K net surface acres in southwest Appalachia for $150M; based on H1 2019 pricing, RRC says the deal represents ~$12M in annualized cash flow.

RRC also says it has increased bank commitments to $2.4B from $2B; its $3B borrowing base remains unchanged and the maximum facility amount stays at $4B.

Finally, the company says it has initiated a $100M share repurchase program.