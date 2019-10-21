Barclays trims targets on CBS, Viacom amid falling cash flow

CBS (CBS -0.3% ) and Viacom (VIA -0.1% , VIAB -0.2% ) face "fundamental challenges" and skepticism around upside from their planned merger, Barclays says in cutting price targets for both companies.

"A valuation argument is tough to make" on the deal, writes Barclays' Kannan Venkateshwar, amid sinking free cash flow growth at both companies.

The firm's cut its target on CBS to $41 from $53 (now implying 11.9% upside), and trimmed its target on VIAB to $24 from $33 (implying 9% upside).

Sell-side ratings on VIAB settle at Outperform, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

CBS has an average sell-side rating of Outperform, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while it also has a Quant rating of Neutral.