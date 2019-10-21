MariMed completes acquisition of Illinois cannabis businesses

MariMed (OTCQB:MRMD +5.4% ) announces that the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has approved the transfer of ownership of its two cannabis-licensed clients, KPG Anna and KPG Harrisburg.

“The completion of this acquisition is a significant step forward in the implementation of our acquisition and roll-up strategy. The ownership of dispensaries in conjunction with Illinois’ legalization of cannabis for adult use should significantly enhance the revenues of these facilities. I am pleased that both Georgi and Rosie Naumovski, the previous owners, will remain on to assist MariMed with managing our Illinois operations and expansion initiatives”, said Bob Fireman, CEO.