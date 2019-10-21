Escondida mine workers to walk off job in support of Chilean protesters

Chile's Mining Minister says the industry is running as normal despite a weekend of violent protests that have rocked Santiago and other cities across the country.

Authorities are trying to clear wreckage and re-open public transportation in the capital after at least seven people were killed in a wave of violent clashes, arson attacks and looting which reportedly started with protests over an increase in public transport costs.

But a union of workers at BHP's (BHP +1.4% ) Escondida copper mine - the world's largest - says it plans to walk off the job for at least one shift tomorrow in a show of support for the protesters.

Chile also is home to operations from several other major miners, including Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), Antofasta (OTC:ANFGF) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK).

London copper rose as much as 0.5% to $5,837.50/mt, its highest in a month, amid supply concerns from the unrest in Chile.

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC