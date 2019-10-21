Universal Technical Institute names Jerome A. Grant as CEO

Universal Technical Institute (UTI +1% ) has appointed Jerome A. Grant, company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2019.

Mr. Grant will succeed, Kimberly J. McWaters who will retire as CEO effective October 31, 2019, and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as a non-executive director.

Prior to his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Grant spent more than two decades in executive leadership roles at both Pearson Education and McGraw Hill.