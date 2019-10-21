Procter & Gamble Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.43B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Procter & Gamble Hitting The Lower Rail Of A Trend Channel Ahead Of Earnings