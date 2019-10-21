Immunome teams up with pH Pharma in cancer; shares up 2%

Immunome (IMMU +2.4% ) inks an agreement with South Korea-based pH Pharma Co., Ltd. aimed at the discovery of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer.

Under the terms of the partnership, Immunome will be responsible for initial antibody discovery and prioritization work with its proprietary platform while pH Pharma will conjugate the antibody candidates to its proprietary ADC payloads and test the ADC candidates for safety and efficacy.

PH Pharma will have the right to develop and commercialize the first candidate. The rights to subsequent candidates will be determined via a selection process. The rightholder will pay the other party up to $100M in milestones per product plus royalties. The companies will share revenues from sublicensing deals.