Money-market stress may get worse before improving - JPMorgan

Money-market stress that fueled a spike in short-term borrowing rates last month is likely to get worse even with the Fed's moves to inject billions of dollars into the financial system, JPMorgan Chase said in a report.

It's not convinced that the U.S. central bank has resolved issues in the funding markets, according to note from analysts led by Joshua Younger.

Last month, the Fed started overnight repurchase agreement operations in more than a decade to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range, which was 2.00%-2.25% at the time. (The fed funds rate target was cut to 1.75%-2.00% on September 18, the day after the repo operations started.)

Funding pressures re-emerged last week even after primary dealers -- or firms that are allowed to trade directly with the Fed -- took all the available overnight liquidity from the Fed and sold it as many T-bills as allowed.

Earlier this month, the New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk said it's extending its repo operations through at least January 2020 and will purchase Treasury bills of ~$60B per month through at least Q2 of next year to maintain "ample reserve balances."

"We recommend viewing these moves as highlighting the limitations of the Fed’s chosen solution to their operational issues,” the analysts wrote.

The rate for overnight loans secured by general collateral first traded at 1.93%/1.92% Monday, compared with last week, when it traded at levels just over 2%.