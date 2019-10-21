McDonald's Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.47B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mcd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 4 downward.