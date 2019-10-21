JetBlue Airways Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jblu has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.