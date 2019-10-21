Sherwin Williams Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.50 (+14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.83B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, shw has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.