Hasbro Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.20 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, has has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.