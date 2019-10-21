Fox, Charter set long-term distribution renewal

Fox (FOX +1% , FOXA +0.8% ) and Charter Communications (CHTR +0.1% ) have come to a long-term renewal of their network distribution agreement.

It covers distribution on Charter systems of Fox's television stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2, BTN and Fox Deportes, along with video-on-demand and "TV Everywhere" rights for those channels.

The deal also includes mutual efforts to cooperate on mitigating privacy.

"This agreement allows continued access to all of the Fox programming for our customers and Fox viewers, but it will also amplify our mutual efforts to address piracy and abusive password sharing issues," says Charter's Tom Montemagno.