Harley-Davidson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hog has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.