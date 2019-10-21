PulteGroup Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2019 5:30 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)PHMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, phm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.