Polaris Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pii has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.