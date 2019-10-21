New Oriental Education & Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2019 5:30 PM ETNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)EDUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, edu has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.