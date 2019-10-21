Tile Shop Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.99M (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, tts has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.