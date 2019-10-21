TRACON Pharmaceuticals announces stock purchase up to $15M with Aspire Capital Fund

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON -8.6% ) has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement of up to $15M with Aspire Capital Fund.

Proceeds from the Agreement will be used to further advance the Company's pipeline and product development platform, as well as general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to enter into another transaction with Aspire Capital and believe that this agreement provides TRACON with the opportunity to access capital in an efficient manner,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON.