United Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.31B (+17.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.