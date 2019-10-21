CME -3.0% as Rosenblatt warns of impact from lower rates

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) slides 3.0% after a note from Rosenblatt's Kenneth Hill describes how lower interest rates usually coincide with falling economic expectations, which in turn has dented trading activities at companies like CME.

As rates declined in the past, "interest rate trading activity followed" and stayed lower for a "very extended period," Hill wrote.

Hill rates CME sell with a price target of $174.

Quant rating is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Hold (7 Buy, 1 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).