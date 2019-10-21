Boyd Gaming Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+69.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $829.22M (+35.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BYD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.