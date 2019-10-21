Halliburton rallies on pledge to keep cutting costs

Halliburton (HAL +8.1% ) reverses an opening loss in a big way after company execs promise more cost cuts after reporting a bigger than expected drop in Q3 revenues.

HAL, which earlier this month cut 650 jobs in North America, said it would take steps over the next few quarters that will lead to $300M in annualized cost savings.

"Regardless of the cuts and idling of equipment, the size and scale of our business in North America give us the ability to drive a sustainable model without sacrificing our leadership position," CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller said on today's earnings conference call.

HAL warned of increased declines in North American activity, seeing Q4 revenue for its hydraulic fracturing business down by low double digits and margins by 125-175 basis points.

HAL is "taking costs out more aggressively than the Street forecast, which it expects to lead to strong Q4 operating margin improvement in the Drilling & Evaluation segments despite falling revenue," says AKap Energy's Anish Kapadia.