W.R. Berkley Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-46.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WRB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.