CoStar Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.16M (+15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSGP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.