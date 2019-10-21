RPC upgraded at Citigroup, expecting big news from earnings report

RPC Inc. (RES +9.5% ) lifts from last week's multi-year lows after Citigroup upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with a $4.90 price target ahead of the company's earnings report this week.

Downside market risk has materialized and a "very weak" Q4 "likely represents the bottom" and is priced into the shares, Citi analyst Scott Gruber says, adding that he believes RPC will announce a restructuring plan on its earnings call on Wednesday that will improve profitability.

Gruber also cites valuation, as the stock trades at nearly half of its replacement value.

RES's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish.