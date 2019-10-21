Manhattan Associates Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $151.64M (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MANH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.