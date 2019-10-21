Healthcare Services Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $451.31M (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HCSG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.