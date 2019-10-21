United Parcel Service Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.35B (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UPS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.