BlackRock's Brazil ETF records biggest weekly inflow since February

BlackRock's iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ -0.2% ) pulled in $126M of net inflows last week, its biggest in eight months, Bloomberg reports.

Record-low interest rates and Brazil and optimism over the country's effort to overhaul its social security program are attracting investors back into the biggest ($8.6B) ETF tracking Brazil's equity market.

There hasn't been much cash moving into or out of the U.S.-traded fund since June, when investors pulled out $358M in one week.

One reason for the increased interest in the ETF may be the final vote on social security reform legislation in Brazil's Senate expected Tuesday.

“There is supposed to be some economic reforms coming up which might be seen as a short-term catalyst for the country,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs at WallachBeth Capital.