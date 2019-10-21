Dominion, Virginia sign record renewable energy deal

Dominion Energy (D +0.1% ) will supply 420 MW of renewable energy to Virginia government facilities in a deal announced Friday that aims to help the state meet new clean energy goals.

In a deal the company calls the largest-ever procurement of renewable energy by a state, Dominion will supply renewable energy from wind and solar installations that will provide enough power to cover 30% of the electricity consumed by state agencies and institutions by 2022.

When combined with previously announced solar projects, Dominion says the electricity produced by the renewable resources will help meet the equivalent of 45% of the state government's annual energy use.

The state recently committed to reach 100% carbon-free power by 2050 and 30% renewables by 2030.