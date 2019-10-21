Hawaiian Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $755.59M (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.