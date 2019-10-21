CRISPR gene editors up on promise of "prime editing"

CRISPR/Cas9 gene editors Editas Medicine (EDIT +3.5% ), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +3.6% ) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP +5.6% ) are in the green in response to the news that a new type of the gene-editing tool has the potential to cure ~89% of all disease-causing DNA mutations.

The new approach, called "prime editing," enables the precise change of any of DNA's four "letters" into any other (or delete any stretch of DNA) without the genome-scrambling cuts in the double helix, as classic CRISPR does. It also enables genetic repairs in non-dividing cells like neurons and muscle cells.

The inventing of prime editing was led by Broad Institute of MIT's David Liu who co-founded Editas as well as looming IPO Beam Therapeutics (BEAM).