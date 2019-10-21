Lockheed Martin Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.05 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.87B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.