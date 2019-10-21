Biogen Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.27 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.53B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, biib has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 5 downward.